Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

PDYPY opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

