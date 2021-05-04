Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.28 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $335,459.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00452195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00204908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00201917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004750 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,448,463 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

