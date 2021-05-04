FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $125.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 206,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. 16,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

