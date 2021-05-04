Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

