Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Forte Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Forte Biosciences to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,914. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

