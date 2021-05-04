Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $203.18 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

