Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after buying an additional 417,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

