Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.