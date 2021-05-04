Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FOX by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 890,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,470. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

