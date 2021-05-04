Franchise Group (FRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.