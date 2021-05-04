Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

FNV opened at C$175.22 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.78. The stock has a market cap of C$33.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$181.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

