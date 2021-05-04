Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

