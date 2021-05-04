Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

