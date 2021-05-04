Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Freshpet stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,672.88, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

