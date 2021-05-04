Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

