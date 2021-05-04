Front Row Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

