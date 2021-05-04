Front Row Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -427.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

