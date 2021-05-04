Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last 90 days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

