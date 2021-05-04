FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

