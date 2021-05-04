Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.45 ($54.65).

FPE opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.27. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

