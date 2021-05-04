Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUPBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

FUPBY opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

