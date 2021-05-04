Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

