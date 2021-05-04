Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 823,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

