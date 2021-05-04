Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ASZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 156101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

