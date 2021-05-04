FuzeX Price Tops $0.0011 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $981,776.89 and $140.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

