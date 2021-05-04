FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Covestro AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

