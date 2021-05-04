FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.53. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

AMGN stock opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

