FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Lifted by Analyst (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.48.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

