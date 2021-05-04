FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.97.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

