FY2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.