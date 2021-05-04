FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) Cut by Desjardins

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Nickel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Nickel’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TSE:KRR opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Royal Nickel has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

