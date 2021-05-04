FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

NASDAQ WING opened at $160.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 166.68, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 127.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,504 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

