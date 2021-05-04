FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arcosa, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Equities research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcosa in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

ACA opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arcosa by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Arcosa by 2,088.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

