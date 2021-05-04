FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Lowered by Desjardins

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$346.91 million and a PE ratio of -29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

