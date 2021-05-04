Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,306. The company has a market cap of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of -69.66, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.