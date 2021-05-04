Gala (GALA) One Day Volume Tops $1.57 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $135.68 million and $1.57 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

