Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLTO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. 15,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

