Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,200.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

