Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 317.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,445 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $202,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gentex by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

