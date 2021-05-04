GeoDB (GEO) Market Capitalization Tops $13.97 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $294,550.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00079034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00848125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.29 or 0.09736343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

