GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Short Interest Update

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of NYSE GIK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 347,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,102. GigCapital3 has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

