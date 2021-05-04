Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. 213,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

