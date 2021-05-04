Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $84.40. 15,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $89.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

