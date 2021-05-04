Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.40. 15,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

