Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.49

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.49 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 301.70 ($3.94). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 295.20 ($3.86), with a volume of 24,479,696 shares.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.33 billion and a PE ratio of -28.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

