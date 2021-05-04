Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.