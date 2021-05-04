Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,873,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 11,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

