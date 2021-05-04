Global Rental Token (GRT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Global Rental Token has a total market capitalization of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

Global Rental Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

