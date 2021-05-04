Globalstar (GSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Globalstar to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, analysts expect Globalstar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 135,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms have commented on GSAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.