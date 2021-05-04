GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Several brokerages have commented on GLYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

